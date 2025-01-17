UP govt changes DMs of 14 districts including Lucknow

In a major reshuffle in the state’s bureaucracy, Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 29 IAS officers with change in DMs of 14 districts and three Divisional Commissioners.The orders of the transfer was announced late on Thursday night.

The important transfer was appointment of Aligarh DM Vishak G as the new DM of Lucknow replacing Surya Pal Gangwar who has been made Secretary in the CM office. Similarly , Kanpur DM Rakesh Kumar Singh has also been posted as Secretary in CM office while DM Baghpat Jitendra Singh has now been shifted to Kanpur.

New Divisional commissioners were appointed in Meerut, Agra and Aligarh while Mathura, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Aligarh, Pratapgarh, Bijnor, Kanpur, Baghpat, Banda, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Farrukhabad, Barabanki and Sultanpur get new DMs. Divisional Commissioner (DC) of Meerut Selva Kumari J has been posted as Secretary, Planning and DG Statistics, Agra DC Ritu Maheshwari has been made Secretary in Medical, Health and Family Welfare while Saharanpur DC Rishikesh Bhaskar Yashod has been given the responsibility of Meerut Division. Aligarh DC Chaitra V. has been made DG of Youth Welfare and PRD. Mathura DM Shailesh Kumar Singh has been made the DC of Agra while Bulandshahr DM Chandraprakash Singh has been made the DM of Mathura.

Shruti, ACEO in YIDA, has been made DM of Bulandshahr. Sangeeta Singh, CEO of National Health Insurance Scheme, has been made DCF of Aligarh while Pratapgarh DM Sanjeev Ranjan is now Aligarh DM. Special Secretary, Medical and Health Shiv Sahay Awasthi ,has been made DM of Pratapgarh, Bijnor DM Ankit Kumar Aggarwal has been made Director, Minority Welfare and UPSIDA’s ACEO Asmit Lal has been made DM, Baghpat.

Banda DM Nagendra Pratap has been made the ACEO of YIDA while Director, Minority Welfare J. Reebha has been made DM of Banda. Ghaziabad DM Inder Vikram Singh has been posted as Secretary in the Agriculture Department while Meerut DM Deepak Meena has been sent to Ghaziabad in the same capacity. Farrukhabad DM Dr. Vijay Kumar Singh has been made DM of Meerut while Greater Noida’s ACEO Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi has been made the DM of Farrukhabad.

Barabanki DM Satyendra Kumar has been made Special Secretary to the CM office while Chief Minister’s Secretary Shashank Tripathi has been made DM of Barabanki.

Sultanpur DM Kritika Jyotsna has been made Special Secretary, State Tax, CM’s Special Secretary Kumar Harsh has been made DM of Sultanpur while Special Secretary to CM Ishan Pratap Singh, has been given the additional charge of Special Secretary and Director in the Civil Aviation Department. Secretary Planning Narendra Prasad Pandey has been made Member Judicial in the Revenue Council.The additional charge of DG, Youth Welfare and PRD has been withdrawn from Secretary Sports and Youth Welfare Suhas LY. Archana Verma, posted in the Medical Department, has been made the CEO of the National Insurance Scheme. Meerut’s Additional Commissioner Jasjit Kaur has been made the DM of Bijnor.