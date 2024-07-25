UP govt announces new dates for police recruitment exam

Lakhs of youths preparing for the police recruitment examination can now breathe a sigh of relief as the Uttar Pradesh government has announced new dates for the previously canceled exam.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will hold the written examination for Direct Recruitment-2023 to fill 60,244 Constable Civil Police positions on August 23, 24, 25, and August 30, 31, 2024.

Around 5 million youths are expected to appear in the written exams.

The announcement of fresh examination dates was made here on Thursday after the original UP Police Constable exam held on February 17 and 18, 2024, was cancelled due to allegations of paper leaks.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the re-examination to be conducted within six months, emphasizing transparency and upholding the integrity of the process. He further assured that there would be no compromise on the sanctity of the exams.

In line with the state government’s commitment to a transparent and equitable examination process, detailed guidelines have been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Government on June 19, 2024.

These guidelines cover all aspects of the examination, including preparation, selection of centers, candidate verification, and measures to prevent impersonation. The upcoming exam will be conducted strictly according to these standards.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will conduct the written exam for the direct recruitment of 60,244 Constable Civil Police positions on the scheduled dates. Due to the Janmashtami festival, there will be a break in the exam schedule. The exam will be held in two shifts each day, with approximately 5 lakh candidates appearing in each shift.

Candidates appearing for the exam will have access to free bus services provided by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). Candidates can avail themselves of this service as per their convenience.

It is noteworthy that the Uttar Pradesh government has notified the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance-2024 on July 1, 2024, to prevent unfair means in public examinations, such as paper leaks and tampering with answer sheets.

This ordinance stipulates that using unfair means in exams, cheating, facilitating cheating, impersonating, or conspiring to leak question papers are considered crimes and are punishable under this act. In such cases, fines can reach up to Rs 1 crore, and offenders may face life imprisonment.