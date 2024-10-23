UP govt announces bonus for employees

The UP government has given Diwali gift to the state employees with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announcing bonus for them. This information has been shared by the CM office on social media.

While posting on social media, the UP government wrote ,” To all the full-time non-gazetted state employees of the state, employees of educational and technical educational institutions aided by state funds, local bodies, district panchayats and establishments in charge of government departments and daily wage employees, it has been gladly decided to provide bonus for the year 2023-2024″. According to officials here, the benefit of this bonus will be available to non-gazetted state employees as well as daily salaried and work-charged employees.

After this announcement, 14.82 lakh employees will get benefit from it. The announcement of bonus will put a burden of Rs 1025 crore on the government treasury. According to the information , the maximum amount of bonus received by state employees will be up to Rs 7000. Along with this, the government would also release salaries before Diwali. This time the festival of Diwali is falling on 31st October. In view of this, the state government will release salaries before Diwali.

However, employees may have to wait for some time for Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) of pensioners. After the announcement by the Central Government, it is considered certain that there will be a three per cent increase in DA and DR. With this, the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief to pensioners will increase to 53 per cent. The benefit of DA increase will be given from July-2024.