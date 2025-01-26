UP Governor unfurls tricolour at Vidhan Bhavan parade ground

On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the parade ground of Vidhan Bhavan. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also graced the ceremony with his presence.

The event showcased an impressive display of patriotism as contingents from the military, paramilitary forces, police, PAC, NCC, and other organizations saluted the Governor. Vibrant tableaux presented by various departments and schools captivated the audience, adding to the grandeur of the celebration.

Following the flag hoisting, flowers were showered over Vidhan Bhavan from a helicopter, creating a spectacular visual and a festive atmosphere. The national anthem played soon after, evoking a solemn sense of pride and unity.

Tanks led the salutes to the Governor, followed by an impressive march past by military and paramilitary contingents. Soldiers, marching in perfect synchronization to the tunes of a brass band, drew loud applause from the audience.

A large number of spectators gathered at the parade ground to witness the celebrations. Government departments like the Information and Public Relations Department, Lucknow Development Authority, and Agriculture Department, along with various schools, participated with colorful tableaux. Schoolchildren also performed cultural programs, which were well-received by the enthusiastic audience.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted warmly with children at the event. Many took selfies with the CM, who distributed toffees and shared cheerful conversations with the young attendees.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM SP Goyal, and Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad.