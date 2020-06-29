President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday has given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh to the Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, in view of MP Governor Lalji Tandon’s poor health condition.

Governor Lalji Tandon is in Lucknow for the treatment. He is improving, the Raj Bhavan has informed by quoting a bulletin issued by doctors treating him in Lucknow.

His diabetes is under control. His kidney, liver and heart are better than before, it added.

Though his medical condition has shown signs of improvements, he is far from being in a condition to assume duty anytime soon.

Patel has been given the additional duty of Madhya Pradesh, keeping in mind the current medical condition of Tandon.