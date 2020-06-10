In Uttar Pradesh the wild animals leaving their jungles and coming to towns and villages hasn’t stopped. A tigress, which had attacked a number of people in Pilibhit area of Uttar Pradesh, was finally tranquilised and caught by a team of forest officials on Tuesday night. While, in yet another incident an eight-year-old girl was killed after being attacked by a leopard in Bahraich’s Dhobiyanpur village.

The team of officials from Jim Corbett, Dudhwa and Pilibhit tiger reserves had been tracking the tigress for some time and it finally managed to zero in on her on Tuesday night.

The big cat was tranquilised and put into a cage and taken to the Gadha guest house. She was transported to the Kanpur Zoo on Wednesday, said Pilibhit Tiger Reserve field director, Rajamohan.

On Monday night, the tigress had attacked a farmer who later died, following which the local people had vandalised the forest ranger’s office in protest.

Earlier, in May this year, a three-year-old tiger had died minutes after being tranquilised in the Mala range in Pilibhit.

Another incident took place in Bahraich near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday night when the girl was outside her house and the leopard attacked her.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) G. P. Singh, “The leopard had caught the girl and was trying to take her to the forest area. The villagers heard her screams and started shouting. The leopard then left the girl and ran inside the forest.”

The girl died on the spot and her body was sent for post-mortem.

The DFO said that villagers are being asked not to venture out in the evenings alone.

Earlier, in June 4, a leopard had killed a three-year-old child in the Dallapurwa village and on the same day it injured seven people, including a forest personnel and two policemen in Patha Gaudi. The forest department had later caught that leopard.

(With IANS inputs)