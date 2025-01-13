UP Congress in the process of revival: Avinash Pandey

Congress’s National General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pandey, announced on Monday that a churning was underway within the party to strengthen it at the grassroots level for a major

political fight in future.

“Recently, all committees (of the party) have been dissolved and in the past one week, we are in consultation with senior party leaders and others to take their views on strengthening the party,” he said.

While announcing that the party was gearing up to show its strength in the forthcoming panchayat and civic polls in the state, slated just before the assembly elections of 2027, Pandey told reporters that 6,280 leaders attended the meeting that lasted for seven days in two phases.

“The meeting was held with people active and associated with the organisation for 25 years. A jury was formed that would take the suggestions. We will build a five-tier organisation in time. This will be constituted at state, division, district, block and booth level. We will also form a coordination committee at district level,” he said.

The Congress general secretary said the public has lost faith in the double-engine government and wants Congress to lead.

On the occasion, UP Congress President Ajay Rai said big things are being said about Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj by the BJP government. “But does anyone know that Ganga Putra Nishad people have been removed from there and their livelihood has been affected. The same was done in Banaras. Boatmen from Gujarat have been given work and contracts. “A Seva Dal camp has been set up in the Maha Kumbh fair area and all of us will take a dip in Kumbh,” he added.

Ajay Rai announced that the party would support the SP candidate in Milkipur.

The Congress state president did not say anything on the comments of Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad on the Maha Kumbh. He said he won’t support the political agenda regarding Kumbh. It’s a matter of pride for the country and belongs to people of every class. To connect people with different views in society,there should be no hostility.