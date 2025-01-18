UP Cong defends party MP from Sitapur booked for sexually abusing woman

Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday defended party’ MP from Sitapur Rakesh Rathore against whom an FIR has been registered for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman.

UP Congress President Ajay Rai said that Congress MP Rakesh Rathore had been raising his voice against the land mafia and corruption prevalent in the police department for some time. His fight was with some very criminal and domineering people of Sitapur.

Ajay Rai said that in such circumstances all this action seems to be a well-planned conspiracy. He said that it is meaningless to expect a fair investigation from the corrupt and autocratic conduct of the police system of Sitapur against which Mr. Rathore is fighting.

Therefore, the Congress Party demands that a high-level judicial inquiry be conducted immediately into this matter so that the real truth can come out.

Earlier , a woman resident of Sitapur Kotwali Nagar area had accused Congress MP Rakesh Rathore of sexual exploitation.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim.

The victim said that MP Rakesh Rathore had been sexually exploiting the victim for the last 4 years on the pretext of marriage and assurance of helping her in her political career. The victim has also provided the call recording to the police and informed that the accused is continuously threatening her.

On the basis of the application, case number: 16/2025 was registered in Police Station Kotwali Nagar, Sitapur. This case has been registered under BNS Section 64 (IPC Section 376), BNS 351 (3), BNS 127 (2).

As part of the investigation, the police have so far taken the process of collecting electronic evidence and the victim’s medical examination and her statement has been recorded before the judge under Section 183 BNSS (CrPC Section 164).

City Kotwal Anoop Shukla said that action is being taken to collect other evidence. Advance legal action will be completed soon. The police has also provided proper security to the victim. Efforts are being made to contact the MP in this matter. At present he is not picking up anyone’s call.