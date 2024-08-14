UP CM Yogi hoists national flag at his official residence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, hoisted the Tiranga (tricolour-national flag) at his official residence, 5 Kalidas Marg, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

Following the event, the chief minister took a selfie with the flag and shared it on his social media account X with the caption: “The Tricolor symbolizes our unity, integrity, sovereignty, and pride. Har Ghar Tiranga Fahreinge. Jai Hind!”

This year, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan is being observed nationwide from August 13 to 15.

Advertisement

Under the leadership of CM Yogi, more than four and a half crore houses in Uttar Pradesh will raise the national flag during this period. As part of the initiative, CM Yogi Adityanath unfurled the Tricolor at his residence and encouraged the people of Uttar Pradesh to proudly raise the national flag at their homes.