Operation Brahma: Indian Army sets up Field hospital in Mandalay as naval ships reach with relief material

The Indian Army has established a Field hospital in Mandalay, Myanmar, as part of the ongoing Operation Brahma. Following the deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake that has left thousands dead and injured, the Indian government launched humanitarian assistance under Operation Brahma.

The Field hospital was established using two Indian Air Force C-17 heavy-lift aircraft. With a staff of 118 personnel, the hospital is fully operational with a 200-bed capacity, offering surgical and in-patient care. Chief Minister of Mandalay Myo Aung visited the facility and reviewed its capabilities.

Meanwhile, INS Gharial, carrying substantial relief material weighing 440 tons including rice, edible oil and medicines, sailed out of Visakhapatnam harbour on Tuesday. Earlier, INS Satpura and INS Savitri carrying approximately 40 tons of relief material arrived in Yangon on Sunday evening.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that INS Karmuk and LCU 52 which had set sail from Sri Vijayapuram on 30th March with 30 tons of relief material, have also reached Yangon.