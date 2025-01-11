UP CM visits Ayodhya on first anniversary of Lord Ram’s idol consecration

The first anniversary of Ramlala’s consecration is being celebrated in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Special worship of Ramlala started in the early morning with priests performed Panchamrit Abhishek of Ramlala anointed with milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar, then mixed Ganga water.

After this Ramlala was decorated. He was dressed in yellow clothes and it has been woven with gold wires. There is a diamond studded in his crown.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on the first anniversary of the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at the Ram Mandir.

After landing at the helipad at Ram Katha Park, the Chief Minister proceeded directly to the Ram Mandir. Upon arrival, CM Yogi offered his prayers to Lord Shri Ram and performed the aarti.

During his journey along the Janmabhoomi Path, the CM greeted devotees standing along the route. At the temple, he conducted a formal darshan and pooja of Lord Ram’s idol. He also met with Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Chief of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, to seek his blessings.

CM Yogi also shared a meal with saints and ascetics as part of the spiritual observance. Notably, this visit comes after his previous trip to Ayodhya on January 4, where he held meetings with BJP workers and reviewed developmental projects with officials.

CM Yogi also honoured a six-year-old boy named Mohabbat during a program held after the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla idol.

Mohabbat arrived at the Saryu riverbank in Ayodhya on Friday, having traveled from Abohar town in Punjab’s Fazilka district near the Pakistan border.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, shared on stage that the boy began his journey on November 14, running approximately 1,200 km and covering 19-20 km daily.

The Chief Minister presented Mohabbat with a shawl, chocolates, and words of encouragement, also inquiring about his well-being.

Meanwhile , devotees from several states including Delhi and Himachal have come to have a darshan of Ramlala on the first anniversary.

Ram temple has been decorated with flowers. The temple trust has installed German hangar tents at Angad Tila where over 5000 devotees will listen to Ramkatha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the countrymen on this occasion. He said- Ram temple will help in fulfilling the resolve of developed India. According to the temple trust, today 2 lakh devotees will have darshan of Ramlala. There will be celebrations from 11 to 13 January on the first anniversary of the consecration. There will be no VIP darshan in these 3 days. General darshan will continue from 6.30 am to 9.30 pm.