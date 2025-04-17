Resolving public grievances is top priority of our govt: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janta Darshan’ at his official residence on Thursday, where over 125 individuals from various districts presented their grievances.

Personally meeting each of the attendees, the Chief Minister listened to their concerns and issued immediate directives to officials for swift resolution.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to justice, the Chief Minister stated, “Our objective is to bring a smile to every victim’s face by ensuring timely redressal of their problems.” Grievances related to police, revenue, medical assistance, pensions, and infrastructure—including road construction—were raised during the session.

The Chief Minister instructed the departments concerned to respond promptly upon receiving the applications.

In a compassionate gesture, CM Adityanath also provided electronic charging walking sticks to two differently-abled youths, Rajesh and Chandrashekhar, who had come from Chandauli, seeking assistance. Demonstrating his human side, he interacted warmly with children, accompanying their parents, holding them in his lap, feeding them, and giving them chocolates.

The Chief Minister instructed all officials to be present in their offices by 10 AM and ensure that public grievances are heard immediately. He emphasised that local-level issues must be resolved at the district level, and only those requiring state-level intervention should be forwarded to higher authorities.

“Resolving public grievances is a top priority of our government. Officials must treat these matters with utmost seriousness and sensitivity, ensuring speedy and satisfactory solutions,” he said.

Applications received at the ‘Janata Darshan’ were handed over to senior officials on the spot. The Chief Minister specifically instructed the Director General of Police to act on complaints related to law enforcement, while revenue matters were referred to the Chairman of the Revenue Board. He assured the attendees that appropriate action would be taken and their issues would be resolved.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (CM) SP Goyal, Principal Secretary (Home/CM) Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, Chairman of Revenue Board Anil Kumar, and several senior officials were present during the session.