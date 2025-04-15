FIR registered on threat email to blast Ram temple in Ayodhya

An FIR has been registered on Tuesday after receiving an email of threatening to blast the Ram temple of Ayodhya.

The email was sent on Sunday led to enhance in the security cover by the authorities.

Police here on Tuesday said after receiving the email, a comprehensive search operation was conducted and vigilance was increased.

However, nothing was found in the search operation, yet taking the matter seriously, Mahesh Kumar, the account officer of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Office, has filed a case at the cyber police station.

Thousands of devotees are coming from all over the country every day in Ayodhya. Extensive arrangements have been made for security and the administration is fully alert for this.