UP CM to launch election campaign in Jharkhand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in high demand for the assembly by-elections, not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Starting Tuesday, CM Yogi will commence his election tour with his first stop in Jharkhand. He will kick off his campaign with a public rally in the Koderma assembly constituency, where he is set to address three gatherings to garner support for BJP and NDA candidates.

During his third rally, he will appeal for votes for four BJP candidates simultaneously.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, CM Yogi’s first rally will be held at Chandravati School Ground, Domchanch, where he will seek support for BJP candidate Dr Neera Yadav from Koderma.

His second rally will be in support of Roshan Lal Chaudhary, the BJP candidate from the Barkagaon constituency.

The third rally will be at Ambagwan Ground, Jamshedpur.

There, CM Yogi will urge voters to support the BJP by endorsing candidates Purnima Das Sahu (Jamshedpur East), Saryu Roy (Jamshedpur West), Meera Munda (Potka), and Ramchandra Sahis (Jugsalai).