Jharkhand gears up for South Asian Athletics meet; minister reviews facilities in Ranchi

As Jharkhand prepares to host the 4th South Asian Senior Athletics Championships from May 3 to 5 at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in Ranchi, state Sports, Youth Affairs, Art-Culture and Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar conducted a detailed inspection of multiple sports complexes in the city on Thursday. The upcoming event, which will witness participation from seven South Asian nations—India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives—has added urgency to the ongoing infrastructure upgrades across key venues.

During his visit to the Morabadi-based Birsa Munda Football Stadium, the minister reviewed the ongoing preparations and directed officials to strengthen all infrastructural components well in advance of the international meet. He instructed the sports department to expedite the formal handover of the football ground from the Ranchi district administration so that renovation and logistical work could commence without delay.

Advertisement

Echoing the vision of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Kumar reiterated the government’s commitment to elevating sports infrastructure and ensuring that athletes from Jharkhand receive world-class training and resources. “Our aim is to create an ecosystem where talented sportspersons from the state shine on national and international platforms and bring pride to both Jharkhand and the nation,” the minister told the media following his inspection.

Advertisement

Kumar also visited the Morabadi Indoor Badminton Stadium and emphasised the timely execution of earlier directives issued by the Chief Minister. At the high-performance centre operated by the sports department, he interacted with athletes, reviewed available fitness equipment, and took stock of technical facilities. He later proceeded to the Khelgaon sports complex, where he inspected the athletics stadium, indoor facilities, and badminton court and held a review meeting with officials of the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS). The minister was briefed through a detailed presentation on the society’s roadmap and the progress of ongoing works.

He stressed the need for the swift completion of renovation and development work at all venues within the Khelgaon campus and underscored the state’s ambition to transform the complex into a hub capable of hosting national and international-level competitions. “Let this not remain just a promise. We must deliver a sporting infrastructure that not only serves our athletes today but becomes a legacy for future generations,” he remarked.

The international athletics championship, apart from being a qualifier for regional and global competitions, is being seen as a significant opportunity for Jharkhand to showcase its readiness to host world-class sporting events and to position itself prominently on the country’s sports map.