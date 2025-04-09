Deliver justice, not just schemes: CM Hemant Soren to DCs

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting via video conferencing with all district commissioners from his residential office in Ranchi. The meeting focused on assessing the progress of schemes run by key departments, including Tribal Welfare, Scheduled Caste, Minority, Backward Class Welfare, Women and Child Development, Health, Agriculture, Rural Development, and Home Affairs.

Emphasising on effective last-mile delivery, the Chief Minister directed all DCs to ensure that government welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries within the stipulated timeline with full transparency and administrative sincerity. He issued specific instructions to clear all pending pre-matric scholarship payments by 8 May 2025. Further, he mandated that all assets developed under the Chief Minister Employment Generation Scheme be visibly marked with official logos and subjected to third-party evaluation and output-based monitoring.

Addressing health infrastructure, the Chief Minister instructed the Health Department to strengthen specialist services at district and block hospitals, operationalise blood banks, and expedite the development of health profiles for residents. He also called for the construction of helipads in all medical colleges, including the AIIMS at Deoghar, to ensure prompt medical evacuation.

As summer intensifies, the Chief Minister expressed concern over possible drinking water crises in rural areas and directed departments to work on immediate contingency plans. He also called for active efforts to prevent incidents of forest fires, particularly in vulnerable districts.

Reiterating the need for a responsive and transparent administration, Soren said that block and circle offices, along with local police stations, must function in a manner that reinforces public confidence in the system. On the education front, he reviewed progress in the construction and upgradation of Anganwadi centres and sought timely resolution of all related hurdles.

The Chief Minister also reviewed agriculture-focused schemes such as micro-irrigation clusters and nurseries under the Krishak Pathshala initiative and instructed that farmer registration for the PM Kisan Yojana be completed through self-declaration to reduce red tape. He stressed regular meetings of district-level committees on the Forest Rights Act and SC-ST Atrocities Prevention Act to ensure justice for vulnerable communities.

Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretaries Ajay Kumar Singh and Avinash Kumar, Secretaries Kripanand Jha, K. Shrinivasan, and Arava Rajkamal, along with all district commissioners, participated in the review. Closing the meeting, the Chief Minister reminded the officers that their diligence and dedication would shape the trajectory of Jharkhand’s future.