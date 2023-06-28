UP: CM to kick off ‘one-tap-one-tree’ campaign from July 1

In a first, the Uttar Pradesh Government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to launch a novel campaign titled ‘one-tap-one-tree’ from July 1, which targets expansion of green cover along with provision of potable tap water in rural areas simultaneously.

The campaign is being launched jointly by the Namami Gange Programme and Rural Water Supply Department. Under the ‘Har-Ghar-Jal’ scheme, each beneficiary will be provided with a sapling along with tap connection in the state.

The Yogi government has set the target of planting 5 lakh saplings within a week of the launch of the campaign as part of the larger mission to have a green future for the state, while providing people safe drinking water to safeguard their health.

Anurag Srivastava, Principal Secretary, Namami Gange and the Rural Water Supply Department, chaired a meeting and directed officials to conduct a plantation drive on a massive scale between July 1 and 7.

The Jal Samitis and other organizations have been entrusted with the task of carrying out plantation drives at district, block and Gram Panchayat levels. Members of the organizations will conduct environment based programmes and spread awareness among villagers regarding saving the environment and water.

They will educate people about the diseases caused by contaminated water and methods of prevention, as well as raise awareness about techniques to conserve rainwater. Plantation will be carried out in villages, water overhead tanks in blocks, panchayat campuses and water treatment plants.

Jal-Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh stated that the Yogi government does not only pay attention to the present, but is equally concerned about the future and the campaign bears testimony to this.