Projects worth Rs 44,000 crore approved in Kashi in 10 years: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that while the nation is witnessing new employment opportunities in infrastructure, health, education, and other schemes related to the lives of common citizens are also emerging in a new form.

“It is fortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the leader of the new India, represents the country from Kashi in Uttar Pradesh. The entire country and the world have witnessed Kashi’s transformation over the last 10 years, adopting a new form while preserving its spiritual and cultural heritage”, he claimed.

CM Yogi said that in the last 10 years, projects worth Rs 44,000 crore have been approved in Kashi alone. Over Rs 34,000 crore worth of projects have been completed, while more than Rs 10,000 crore are currently under construction. Today, just before Diwali, the people of Kashi are receiving the gift of projects worth Rs 3,200 crore.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made these remarks during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying programme organised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday.

The CM welcomed the Prime Minister by draping him with a robe and presenting him a memento.

CM Yogi said, “Over the past 10 years, we have seen a transforming new India, with the vision of ‘One India, Best India’ taking shape. India has set new paradigms of development in every field. Whether in road, air connectivity, waterway, railway public transport, metro, or rapid rail facilities in urban areas, modern infrastructure models are evident in every sector today. Just before Diwali, the people of Kashi, the state, and the country are receiving the gift of projects worth more than Rs 6,700 crore with the blessings of the Prime Minister.

Hailing the PM on behalf of the people of the state and Kashi on the historic victory in Haryana, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “With the Prime Minister’s support, the foundation stones for the new terminal building of the airport in Kashi, the new airport in Agra, and the inauguration of Sarsawa Airport in Saharanpur are being laid. For this, I express my gratitude on behalf of the citizens of Saharanpur and Agra.”

Earlier, while addressing the public from the stage, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Kashi has also become a symbol of development and change. “It is a matter of good fortune that PM Modi is laying the foundation stone and inaugurating schemes worth more than Rs 6,100 crore from the pilgrimage site of Kashi,” he added.

He said that the foundation stone for various airports across different states is being laid. It is a matter of pride that Varanasi Airport currently welcomes approximately 30 lakh passengers annually, a figure expected to exceed 40 lakh by 2028.

As soon as PM Narendra Modi took the stage, the entire Sigra Stadium echoed with slogans of ‘Modi Modi’. Schoolchildren, workers, and the general public stood to welcome him, while Modi responded to their greetings with folded hands. Modi looked at about 20,000 people sitting in the stadium for about 30 seconds. Commandos, army and police personnel were also seen on alert in the buildings around the stadium.