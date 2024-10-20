UP: CM reviews Irrigation Department progress, issues directives for enhanced efficiency and flood preparedness

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, conducted a review meeting of the Irrigation Department, expressing satisfaction with their progress while issuing key directives.

He emphasized the importance of timely project execution, maintaining high-quality standards, and enhancing employee training.

The Chief Minister instructed the department to draft a comprehensive action plan for next year’s flood protection efforts.

The Chief Minister directed the Irrigation Department officials to ensure the timely completion of all projects, stressing that delays not only escalate costs but also hinder public access to benefits.

He underscored the need to prioritize deadlines while maintaining the highest quality standards, warning that negligence in development works will not be tolerated.

Chief Minister Adityanath also highlighted the necessity of proper training to enhance the skills of Irrigation Department employees. He pointed out that adopting new technologies can significantly improve the quality and efficiency of projects.

The Chief Minister urged officials to familiarize employees with modern technologies through comprehensive training, ensuring more effective flood control and water management efforts.

He further stressed the importance of proactive preparations to address potential flood threats in the coming year.

He instructed that the action plan be developed in coordination with public representatives and district administrations to ensure effective flood prevention.

The plan should focus on identifying flood-prone areas and completing the repair of embankments, drainage systems, and other essential preparations well in advance.

The meeting was also attended by the Principal Secretary (Irrigation) and other senior officials, who briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the department’s ongoing projects.