UP govt set to host Vantangiya Mahotsav 2.0 as part of CM Yogi’s ‘Zero Poverty’ goal

In a significant initiative aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “Zero Poverty” vision, the Gonda district administration in Uttar Pradesh is set to present a special Diwali gift to the families of the Vantangiya community from Maheshpur and Ramgarh villages through the celebration of Vantangiya Mahotsav 2.0.

Scheduled for October 27, this festival aims not only to spread festive joy among the Vantangiya community, but also to enhance their living standards and implement tangible measures for poverty alleviation.

As part of Vantangiya Mahotsav 2.0, families in Maheshpur and Ramgarh will receive gifts that include daily essentials, clothing, and other necessary items.

Advertisement

Aligned with the Chief Minister’s “Zero Poverty” vision, this initiative aims to empower rural residents to become self-reliant and significantly contribute to poverty alleviation, enabling them to enhance their economic conditions and celebrate Diwali with dignity and joy.

The District Magistrate has instructed all relevant officials to ensure the smooth execution of festival activities, ensuring that every villager benefits from the initiative.

A special cleanliness campaign and health camp will be held during the festival on October 24 and 25. This initiative aims to raise awareness among villagers about the importance of hygiene and health, ultimately improving their living standards and access to better healthcare facilities.

Under the guidance of the Chief Medical Officer, a medical camp will also be organised for the villagers, offering free health checkups, including eye examinations.

Particular emphasis will be placed on addressing the health needs of women and children. This initiative seeks to tackle the health issues faced by the villagers and enhance their quality of life.

The district administration has finalised all preparations for the successful execution of Vantangiya Mahotsav. The District Panchayati Raj Officer and the Block Development Officer of Nawabganj have been assigned the responsibility of organising the event.

They will ensure that all services are delivered to the villagers promptly, facilitating the realisation of the Chief Minister’s “Zero Poverty” vision.

Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma stated here on Monday that, “Vantangiya Mahotsav was initiated last year in 2023, and this year we are continuing this initiative under the Chief Minister’s ‘Zero Poverty’ vision. Our goal is not only to distribute gifts, but also to enhance the living standards of the villagers and raise awareness about cleanliness and health. Through this festival, we aim to provide improved services and facilities to the villagers, empowering them to lead healthier, more self-reliant lives.”