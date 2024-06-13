UP CM directs merger of Khurja, Bulandshahr development authorities

For long-term development plans and their smooth implementation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it is necessary to merge the Khurja and Bulandshahr authorities into one large entity.

He directed his officials to evolve an action plan for the realization of this goal as soon as possible.

Khurja and Bulandshahr have two separate development authorities despite having significant economic, commercial, industrial, cultural, and social similarities. The entire area falls under the same district, Bulandshahr.

Advertisement

CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed a presentation of the GIS-based Master Plan-2031 for Khurja, Bulandshahr, and Moradabad Development Authorities in a high-level meeting here on Thursday.

Khurja’s ceramics industry is well-known both nationally and internationally. In 2021, ceramic products worth 23 million US dollars were exported. There is still a lot of potential in this sector.

Besides, Jewar International Airport is near Khurja. Khurja is also getting the benefit of Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. This advantage will play a significant role in making Khurja an export hub in the future. A new industrial area should also be developed for pottery industry entrepreneurs.

The CM said in Moradabad, there is encroachment along the banks of the Ramganga River. Similar situations can be seen in districts like Kashi and Saharanpur. Currently, efforts are being made to revive the Kukrail River in Lucknow, where illegal settlements have been removed and relocated elsewhere. Similar actions should be taken in other districts based on local needs. Ensure no settlements exist in the river basin. Preserve old ponds, lakes, and other water bodies. Remove any encroachments immediately, he instructed.

He said all the cities must develop an inner ring road. Various facilities should be developed along different link roads adjacent to this inner ring road. To alleviate congestion inside the city, it is necessary to provide amenities for the development of various commercial activities along the ring road. Areas such as Sports City, Medi City, Knowledge City, Nature Park, and AYUSH Park should be developed somewhere.

Traffic management in cities is a crucial issue that requires solid efforts. When widening roads, ensure proper arrangements for drainage and utility ducts, he added.