UP civic polls: Akhilesh rallies, Dimple roadshow fizzle out

For the Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav, the civic bodies’ elections in Uttar Pradesh have turned out to be a nightmare. Just like the civic polls in 2017, the party could not open its account this time too.

In the last civic polls, the BJP had won 14 out of 16 seats and the BSP had won two while this time around the BJP bagged all the 17 mayoral seats in municipal corporations.

The people of Uttar Pradesh have once again demonstrated their trust in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership while rejecting the SP and its leader Akhilesh Yadav completely.

While the BJP captured all the municipal corporations of the state, the SP was not even remotely in the fray, except for one place, belying all speculations of a tough contest between the two parties.

The civic bodies’ election results clearly indicate the overwhelming support that the BJP under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath enjoys in the state due to the developmental works of his government.

Though in the initial rounds of counting, the BJP did trail behind the BSP in Agra, finally, it defeated the BSP candidate with a comfortable margin.

The BJP directly defeated SP on 10 out of 17 seats, while in the remaining seven, the SP was seen at number three and fourth. The situation was such that in many seats the candidates of the SP lagged behind even the independents.

In 2017, the Samajwadi Party had fielded its candidates on all the 16 municipal corporation seats, but had failed to open its account.

The BJP has also won the two seats of Meerut and Aligarh which it had lost to the BSP in the last election. Back then, the condition of the Samajwadi Party was such that its candidates stood second only on three seats, and all the other SP candidates stood third or fourth.

Meanwhile, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, in a couple of tweets, alleged that the BJP conspired to cut votes through fake Aadhaar cards and got votes cast in their favour. “Democracy can’t be a bigger joke than this,” he said.

He alleged that SEC Uttar Pradesh, ECISVEEP and CEOUP all of them are working as agents of BJP at the behest of the UP government.”The Election Commission should immediately take cognizance of the rigged news of counting of more votes than the votes cast in Gorakhpur and check the veracity of the counting and get the recounting done if found wrong,” Yadav demanded.

On the other hand, he welcomed the win of Congress in Karnataka assembly polls, saying, “The message from Karnataka is that the ‘end’ of BJP’s negative, communal, corrupt, rich-oriented, anti-women-youth, social-divisive, false propaganda, and individualistic politics has begun.”

“This is a strict mandate of a new positive India against inflation, unemployment, corruption and animosity,” he added.