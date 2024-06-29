UP BJP State Working Committee to hold meeting on July 14

The crucial one-day State Working Committee meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party will be held here on July 14.

The meeting of the State Working Committee will be inaugurated by the party’s National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda, the state party spokesperson said here on Saturday.

This will be the BJP’s first meeting following its loss in the Lok Sabha polls.

In preparation for the State Working Committee meeting, the party’s State President, Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, and State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh held a meeting at the party’s state headquarters on Saturday to discuss the issues to be taken up in the meeting.

Central officials from Uttar Pradesh, state officials of the party, Morcha presidents, regional presidents, district heads, and other prominent people will participate in the State Working Committee meeting.

The spokesperson said that the upcoming organisational programmes, campaigns, and other important topics of the party would also be discussed in the State Working Committee meeting.