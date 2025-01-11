UP: Bahraich tops in service delivery and grievance resolution during Good Governance Week-2024

The Yogi Adityanath government has emphasized efficient service delivery and prompt grievance resolution across Uttar Pradesh, issuing regular guidelines to officials during review meetings. These efforts have placed Bahraich at the forefront of governance excellence in the state.

During Good Governance Week 2024, celebrated from December 19 to 24 to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bahraich achieved remarkable milestones. Officials reported that the district addressed over 2.5 lakh grievances and delivered more than 11 lakh services, securing the top position nationwide.

Advertisement

In grievance resolution, Meerut and Siddharthnagar ranked second and third, respectively. In service delivery, Siddharthnagar and Bareilly secured the second and third spots, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s governance efficiency.

Advertisement

The 2024 Good Governance Week report revealed that Uttar Pradesh processed 11,04,722 applications for service delivery and resolved 2,89,174 public grievances through the State Grievance Portal during this period.

Among districts, Bahraich led the charge with 3,05,499 service delivery cases resolved, followed by Siddharthnagar (2,55,425 cases) and Bareilly (52,701 cases). Other notable performers included Meerut (47,654 cases), Sitapur (41,272 cases), and Etawah (34,370 cases).

In grievance resolution, Bahraich again emerged as the leader with 66,283 complaints resolved. Meerut followed with 50,106 resolutions, and Siddharthnagar secured the third spot with 35,904 complaints addressed. Other top-performing districts included Etawah (35,379 cases), Fatehpur (13,817 cases), and Sultanpur (9,311 cases).

The state’s commitment to citizen-centric governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set new benchmarks for efficiency in public service delivery and grievance redressal.