UP Assembly adopts stringent Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill

Equipped with stringent punishment up to life imprisonment, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday approved the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion (Amendment) Bill.

In cases of misguided marriage and religious conversion of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC & ST), the accused will now be given life imprisonment.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion (Amendment) Bill was approved on the second day of the legislature session.

The state government had earlier passed the Prohibition of Religious Conversion Bill, 2021 in the Assembly. This bill had a provision for punishment ranging from one to 10 years.

Through the amendment, the previous bill has been further strengthened in terms of punishment and fines.

According to the new provisions, if any minor, disabled or mentally challenged person, woman, or SC-ST individual is converted, the culprit will be punished with life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, mass religious conversion will also be punishable with life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Receiving funding from foreign or illegal institutions will be punishable with imprisonment of up to 14 years and a fine of Rs 10 lakh. If someone, with the intention of causing religious conversion, threatens any person with harm to their life or property, attacks or uses force, promises marriage, lures, or trafficks a minor, woman, or person, they will be punished with up to 20 years of imprisonment. The punishment will not be less than one year and can be extended up to life imprisonment (until death). Apart from this, a fine will be imposed for the treatment and rehabilitation of the victim.

The UP government introduced this bill in the Assembly on Monday, and it was passed on Tuesday. It will now be sent to the Legislative Council. After approval from the houses, it will be sent to the Governor and then to the President.

This amendment bill has been introduced in view of the sensitivity and seriousness of the crime of religious conversion. It aims to prevent the organised conspiracy of foreign and anti-national forces. For this reason, provisions have been made for increased punishment and fines, as well as strict bail conditions. Besides, minors, disabled individuals, and mentally ill people will be protected from becoming victims of this crime.