UP all set for infra boost

In a significant move towards accelerating infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has initiated a focused effort. The Public Works Department has greenlit budget allocations and funding to expedite ongoing projects across the state, aligning with CM Yogi’s commitment to all-round development, officials here on Sunday said .

In this series, the Public Works Department has released an amount of Rs 124.57 crore to speed up construction of three railway overbridges and seven long-distance bridges under the Railway of India Development Fund (RIDF) scheme, at three places in the state.

At the same time, allocation ofRs 44.86 crore has been approved for the construction of two under-construction bypass-ring road and flyover construction projects under the financial year 2023-24.

Furthermore, a substantial sum of Rs 7.36 crore will be allocated for the construction of a total of 22 new roads to enhance rural connectivity across various districts within the state.

Under the scheme of Railway of India Development Fund (RIDF), a total amount of Rs 124.57 crore has been released in the financial year 2023-24 to expedite the proposed works in a total of 10 under-construction projects, including three railway overbridges and 7 long distance bridges. In this sequence, Rs 98.15 and Rs 26.42 crore have been released so far in two phases.

The work plans that will gain momentum after this approval include: construction of safety works related to Yamuna river bridge, an additional access road on Alhanpur to Sondhebans road in Saharanpur, and a new bridge in place of the damaged bridge on the upper Ganga canal between village Katka and Mandaur in Muzaffarnagar.

In the region between Fatehpur and Raebareli, construction work is underway for bridges as well as bridge access roads on the Ganga river, additional access routes and safety measures. In Prayagraj, a two-lane bridge and access routes are being constructed on the Tons river, along with additional access routes and safety measures.

In Mahoba, construction of a long bridge is taking place on the Rath-Panwari Road. Similarly, in Jalaun, a bridge is being constructed over the Noon river, and in Basti, funds have been allocated for bridge construction over the Kuwano river.

Funds have also been allocated for the construction of a long bridge on the route, a bridge on the Noon in Jalaun, bridge on Kuwano river in Basti.

At the same time, funds will also be allocated for the construction of 4 lane rail overbridge on the Allahabad-Varanasi railway route in Prayagraj, a two-lane overbridge in the Allahabad-Mughalsarai railway section, and a two-lane rail overbridge in the Delhi-Shamli-Shahdara and Saharanpur sections in Baghpat. Now the process of completing these projects will speed up.

A total amount of Rs 44.86 crore has been approved to complete the construction work of 2.10 km bypass in Mahmudabad town in Sitapur and a flyover at Khajanchi intersection located on the 4-lane Bargadwa-Kauwabad jail bypass road in Gorakhpur.

The allocated amount of Rs 100 crore for these projects has been released as the second installment. Prior to this, an amount of Rs 48 crore was released to complete these works.

Similarly, the process of allocating Rs 7.36 crore for the construction of a total of 22 new rural link roads in Muzaffarnagar, Shravasti, Banda, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Bijnor, Auraiya, Pilibhit, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, and Hapur has also started.

All these fund allocation processes will be completed as per the rulebook of the state government, and the responsibility for the completion of the projects has been assigned to the Chief Engineer (Development) and Head of the Public Works Department.