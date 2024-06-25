UP: 7 districts get new police chiefs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 8 IPS officers, which included the reshuffle of police chiefs of seven districts.

According to officials here, SSP Bareilly Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan has been made SSP, STF.

Saharanpur SSP Vipin Tanda has been made the new SSP of Meerut. Similarly, Moradabad SSP Hemraj Meena has been made the SP of Azamgarh while Azamgarh SP Anurag Arya has been made the SSP of Bareilly.

Meerut SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan has been made SSP of Saharanpur.

Pratapgarh SP Satpal has been made the SSP of Moradabad while Chandauli SP Dr Anil Kumar (II) has been given the responsibility of Pratapgarh.

SP, Railways, Agra, Aditya Langhe has been made the SP of Chandauli.