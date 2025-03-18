Security tightened in Sambhal after police ban Neja Mela

Security in the city has been tightened after the police administration refused to allow Neja Mela on the memory of Sayyed Salar Masood Ghazi , the army commander of Mohammad Ghaznavi.

The authorities even mentioned that in history it is mentioned that that Salar Masood had looted and murdered and hence celebration on his name could not be permitted.

Recently, the Neja Mela Committee announced to start preparation of the fair on March 18 by putting a pole in the mela ground. But on Monday, the administration filled the pit with cement and closed it forever.

Large contingent of police force has been deployed in the area.

Additional SP (ASP) Srischandra and CO Anuj Chaudhary were conducting flag march with RRF and PAC personnel. The administration took this action in a huge presence of PAC and police force in the main market located in front of Kotwali.

ASP Srischandra said here on Tuesday that miscreants would be dealt with strong hands. Police was also using drone to monitor the situation.

” The fair will not be allowed to be held in memory of the robbers and the killer. Even after this, if someone tries to hold a fair, a case will be filed against him,” the ASP said.

Neja fair is organized by the Neja Committee at Chaman Sarai of Sambhal in memory of Sayyed Salar Masood Ghazi.

This time Neja Mela was to be held at different places on March 25, 26 and 27.

The ASP said that Mahmud Ghaznavi looted the Somnath temple. His commander was Sayyid Salar Masood Ghazi. People from other communities have lodged objections about the fair.

There is also a danger of deteriorating law and order, so Neja fair will not be allowed.

Shahid Hussain Masudi, chairman of the religious city Neja Committee claimed that the Neja fair of Sambhal is being held for about past one thousand years but will not be held this time as police has not given permission apprehending law and order problem.

The chairman said that Neja Mela has been taking place in memory of Syed Salar Masood Ghazi.

On the first day, Neja fair is organized at the tomb of Hazrat Bhole Shah Bhole in Shahbazpur Sura Nagla. The next day, Neja Mela is held at the tomb of Hazrat Ahmed Shah in the municipality premises. On the third day, a fair is held on the Badal Gome on Hasanpur Road. Prayers are sought at all these three places.