UP: 22,000 cameras to keep watch on cities

The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh is working on war footing to implement the Safe City project in the state and has identified approximately 22,000 cameras to be integrated to keep a close watch on cities.

The Home Department has identified 21,968 cameras for integration in the first phase of the Safe City project in 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddh Nagar, of which 15,732 have already been integrated with the control room.

Additionally, 4,150 hotspots have been identified where the installation of new cameras will begin soon. Furthermore, 1,861 hot spots have been identified where patrolling is being done by 656 PRVs. A total of 2,324 dark spots have also been identified, of which streetlights have been installed at 1,416.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning here that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently held a review meeting with the Home Department officials where he was briefed by the Department officials on the progress being made in the Safe City Project in the state.

Notably, work on the Safe City project is progressing rapidly in line with the CM’s vision. Identification of government and private CCTV cameras, dark spots, and places with streetlights has been completed within the deadline.

The Home Department has identified more than 21,000 cameras for integration with the Smart City Control Room in 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Among them, 11,544 cameras have been marked for integration with the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) in 10 municipal corporations, while 7,285 cameras have been marked for integration with the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) in 7 municipal corporations.

Similarly, 3,139 cameras have been identified for integration with ICCCs of Gautam Buddh Nagar. Out of these, 8,940 cameras have already been integrated with ICCCs by the Urban Development Department.

Additionally, apart from the Police department, 5684 cameras of 10 Municipal Corporations have been connected to the ICCC, and 1108 cameras of 7 Municipal Corporations to the ITMS. Thus, a total of more than 15,000 CCTVs have been connected to ICCC and ITMS.

The UP Police has identified the highest number of 3,139 CCTV cameras in Gautam Buddh Nagar, followed by Kanpur with 3,019 cameras, Meerut with 2,120, Ghaziabad with 1,464, and Lucknow with 1,461 cameras.

Similarly, for creating a safe and empowering environment for women, children, elderly, and differently-abled individuals, 2,324 dark spots have been identified. Among these, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 322, Kanpur has 268, Ghaziabad has 263, Varanasi has 196, and Aligarh has 182 dark spots.

Additionally, the UP Police has identified 4,150 hotspots for installation of CCTV cameras. Out of these, Varanasi has the highest 728 cameras, followed by Lucknow with 509, Kanpur with 449, Aligarh with 353, and Meerut with 316 cameras. In terms of patrolling through UP-112, 1,861 locations have been identified of which Lucknow leads with 299 locations, Gorakhpur with 190, Saharanpur with 183, Kanpur and Prayagraj with 173 each, and Meerut with 151 locations.

Moreover, 656 PRVs have been deployed for patrolling at these locations. Among them, Lucknow has 87 PRVs, Kanpur has 80, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 63, Meerut has 51, and Ghaziabad has 50 PRVs.