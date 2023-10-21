UNSC facing ‘crisis of credibility’, need comprehensive reforms: India

In a bid to secure permanent seat, India has once again reiterated its demand for reforms to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), claiming the world body is facing a “crisis of credibility”.

India’s permanent ambassador to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said that the UNSC “rendered ineffective” as the world failed to reach a peaceful resolution of disputes through the global organisastion.

Addressing a UNSC debate on October 20, Kamboj said that it will continue to face a “crisis of credibility” unless comprehensive reforms are undertaken to restore order of this house.

Advertisement

“The New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism, which we advocate, flows from the idea that there cannot be genuine solidarity without trust,” Kamboj said.

Kamboj made the remarks at the UNSC Open Debate, ‘Peace through Dialogue: the Contribution of Regional, Subregional and Bilateral Arrangements to the Prevention and Peaceful Resolution of Disputes’.

Addressing the meeting, Kamboj said, “None of this would matter if we did address the elephant in the room, that we are unable to peacefully resolve disputes through the UN, because its core body, this very UN Security Council has been rendered ineffective.”

She emphasised that the majority of Global South supports the idea of expansion in both categories of its membership.

Ambassador Kamboj stated, “An overwhelming majority of countries from the Global South, Mr President, share our conviction that a reform of the UN architecture is no more a question of why, but when and how soon. The opportunity provided by the Summit of the Future next year should drive us towards change in the direction of a reformed multilateralism, including through the expansion of the Security Council, in both categories of its membership.”

Earlier, she congratulated the Brazilian delegation, on their Presidency of the Council. Brazil will hold the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) presidency during the month of October.

“UN Charter calls for resolution of any dispute through negotiations. Where there are bilateral agreements on ways to resolve any pending dispute between parties, the best way forward would be for the international community to recognize the existence of such means and encourage the same. We have seen several examples in the past where bilateral discussions and regional and sub-regional mechanisms have been more effective in achieving mutually acceptable solutions to resolve disputes,” Kamboj said.

(With ANI inputs)