Family members of the Unnao rape victim who died after she was set ablaze by people whom she had accused of raping her, have objected to the district administration cementing the grave of the deceased saying they won’t allow it unless justice is served to the culprits. They removed the bricks district authorities tried to put around the grave in her village.

The district administration tried to cement the grave on Monday, but the father of the victim objected to it, saying it cannot be done unless their demands are met.

Vikas Pandey, SHO of the area police station, said work has been stopped after the protest.

The family of the 23-year-old, who died late Friday, performed her last rites and her mortal were buried on the outskirts of Hindupur village on Sunday afternoon in the presence of thousands of mourners.

They agreed for the burial after an assurance from senior-most government official of the area that their demands would be met.

The elder sister of the gangrape victim, who was admitted to a hospital late Sunday night after she complained of chest pain, threatened she would end her life if her family does not get speedy justice. She has been provided security by the local police at the hospital.

Earlier, the deceased woman’s sister said the last rites of the victim would be performed only in the presence of CM Adityanath. “I personally want to speak to Yogi Adityanath,” she said.

Her family has demanded that the accused be handed the punishment in a manner similar to those accused of raping and killing a young veterinarian in Hyderabad. Four men were arrested in the Hyderabad case on the charges of rape and murder but were killed by police in an “encounter”.

The woman, who had survived a brutal gangrape earlier in March, was last week assaulted and set ablaze by five accused in the case in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district when she was on her way to the Rae Bareli court to testify against the men.

The victim, who had suffered more than 90 per cent burn injuries, was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Thursday evening and was in an extremely critical condition. Later, at 11:40 pm on Friday, she died of cardiac arrest.