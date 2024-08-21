Union Minister to lay foundation stone of electric vehicle testing facility in Bengaluru

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi will lay the foundation stone of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Testing Facility of the National Test House (NTH) RRSL Camp in Bengaluru on Thursday.

In a bid to expand its reach in South India and to open up testing facilities in upcoming areas like EV battery and charger testing, a satellite centre is being opened in RRSL Jakkuru campus Bengaluru, Karnataka.

This new EV testing facility will further enhance the developing ecosystem of electric vehicles and will provide vital support to the EV industry and contribute to the broader goals of environmental sustainability and innovation in automotive technology.

Advertisement

The laboratory will be equipped with state‐of‐the‐art EV battery testing equipment capable of conducting various tests, including electrical safety, EMC/EMF, FCC/ISED, functional safety, durability (life cycle), climate (IP test, UV radiation, corrosion), and mechanical and material tests (flammability, glow wire).

It will be a great boon to southern India’s EV manufacturers and aid in the development of the industry. The establishment of this state‐of‐the‐art EV testing facility is a crucial step towards bolstering India’s infrastructure for electric vehicles, aligning with the nation’s commitment to sustainable and green energy solutions. The facility will serve as a comprehensive centre for testing various aspects of EVs, including battery efficiency, safety standards, and performance metrics, ensuring that the vehicles meet stringent quality standards before reaching consumers.