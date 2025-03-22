Foundation stone laid for Haryana’s first Geriatric Research Institute & Old Age Home in Harchandpur

In a significant step towards improving elderly care, the Saint Hardyal Educational and Orphans Welfare Society (SHEOWS) and Harmony Care Foundation, in collaboration with HSH e.V. Germany, laid the foundation stone for Haryana’s first Geriatric Research Institute and Old Age Home in Harchandpur on Saturday.

This initiative, inspired by the efforts of Rahul Kumar Kamboj, Member of Parliament, Frankfurt, Germany, aims to elevate senior care in India by integrating German healthcare expertise.

Kamboj’s commitment to social welfare has played a key role in bridging global healthcare standards with compassionate elderly care. He praised the project as a transformative step toward enhancing the quality of elderly care and bringing international best practices to India.

Speaking at the event, Saurabh Bhagat, CEO of SHEOWS, emphasized the importance of this collaboration.

“This partnership is not just about infrastructure but about a shared vision of redefining elderly care in India. With German expertise and the dedication of Harmony Care Foundation, we are building an environment where senior citizens can live with dignity and receive exceptional care,” he said.

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Rao Narbir Singh, Minister of Industries, Commerce, Environment & Forests, Haryana; Trivendra Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand; Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar; and Guru Brahm Das Ji Maharaj, among others.

The institute will focus on key areas such as geriatric medicine, cognitive health, nutrition, rehabilitation, and supportive care. By integrating advanced healthcare techniques and global best practices, the project aims to set new standards for elderly care in India.

This initiative is part of a broader series of healthcare and pharmaceutical projects launched under Kamboj’s leadership in October last year. These efforts seek to strengthen Indo-German collaboration in healthcare, fostering innovation and progress while ensuring the well-being of India’s aging population.