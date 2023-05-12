Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday arrived in Nagasaki City, Japan for G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting.

Japan is holding this year’s G7 presidency. The country will host the Health Ministers’ Meeting from May 13-14. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that multipronged measures are being taken by the Department of Fertilizers, Government of India to deter any malpractices and ensure quality fertilizers for the farmers on the directions of Mandaviya, also Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers.

These measures have resulted in averting the diversion and black marketing of fertilizers in the country. Talking to ANI, Mandaviya said, “The Fertiliser Flying Squads have conducted over 370 surprise inspections across 15 states/UTs which included mixture units, Single Superphosphate (SSP) units and NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium) units.

Consequentially, 30 FIRs have been registered for diversion of urea, and 70,000 bags have been seized of suspected urea from Gujarat, Kerala, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Karnataka out of which 26,199 bags have been disposed of as per FCO guidelines.”

On Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at Haneda Airport at Tokyo in Japan where she was received and welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Japan and Marshall Islands, Sibi George.

The Union finance minister is on an official two-day visit to Niigata, Japan, for a ‘Dialogue with partner countries at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting on May 12, 2023, according to a tweet from the finance ministry.