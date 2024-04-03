NDMC says it achieved financial target of FY 2023-24

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday said it achieved the financial target of Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-24 as it has collected revenue of over Rs 3,795 crore from the various revenue sources.

“With the sustained efforts made by team NDMC, the revenue collection has not only been met but exceeded targets for FY 2023-24. NDMC has collected the record revenue of Rs 3795.30 crore from the receipt sources of property tax, licence fee, commercial revenue (water and electricity) and parking fee,” the civic body said.

Stating that NDMC is steadily increasing its property tax collection without any increase in rate of property tax, it said, “First time in the history of the civic body, the property tax revenue collection crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark. NDMC has collected Rs 1,,025.59 crore in property tax against the target of Rs 1,150 crore.”

The NDMC said it collected revenue from parking fees of Rs 21 crore against the target of Rs 20 crore during the said period.

Meanwhile, NDMC Chairman Amit Yadav said that the significant achievement has been made possible with the dedication and team spirit of officials and the credit goes to the team.

He expressed hope that the spirit of progress will be maintained in future with NDMC set to become the role model in the country transforming it into an efficient, effective and livable urban area.

The Chairman stated that this could be possible only with dedication, devotion, hard work and a sense of responsibility fulfilled by the team.