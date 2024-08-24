Union Cabinet approves Unified Pension Scheme for central govt employees

In a major decision, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) on Saturday. The scheme is set to benefit around 23 lakh central government employees.

Addressing the media after the Union Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the significance of the decision.

“The Union Cabinet has approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for government employees, which guarantees a 50 per cent assured pension. This forms the first pillar of the scheme, while the second pillar ensures an assured family pension,” Vaishnaw said.

He further noted that employees will have the choice to either continue with the NPS or choose the newly introduced UPS.

Providing details on the Assured Pension component, the minister stated that it would be 50 per cent of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months prior to retirement, provided the employee has completed a minimum of 25 years of service.

For those with service periods of less than 25 years but at least 10 years, the pension will be proportionately calculated.

The scheme also addresses the financial security of families in the unfortunate event of an employee’s demise. The Assured Family Pension is set at 60 per cent of the employee’s pension immediately before death.

Additionally, the Assured Minimum Pension has been set at Rs 10,000 per month, applicable to those who retire after completing a minimum of 10 years of service.