Union Cabinet passes condolence resolution in memory of Manmohan Singh

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday passed a Condolence Resolution in the memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died last night.

The Cabinet paid homage to the departed leader by observing a two-minute silence in his memory. The resolution said, “The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow over the sad demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former prime minister of India on 26th December, 2024, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.” ⁠

Advertisement

Born on September 26, 1932, in village Gah, West Punjab in the Punjab province of undivided India, Dr. Singh had a brilliant academic career. He obtained Master’s degree in Economics from Panjab University in 1954, and received his Tripos in Economics from University of Cambridge in 1957 with First Class Honours. He was awarded a D. Phil Degree by the University of Oxford in 1962. ⁠

Advertisement

Dr. Singh began his career as a Senior Lecturer in Panjab University, Chandigarh and became Professor of Economics in the same University. In 1969, he became Professor of International Trade in the Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University. Dr. Manmohan Singh became Economic Adviser in 1971 in the then Ministry of Foreign Trade. He was Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance (1972-76), Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (November 1976 to April 1980), Member Secretary, Planning Commission (April 1980 to September 1982), and Governor of Reserve Bank of India (September 1982 to January 1985). ⁠Among the many awards and honours conferred upon Dr. Singh in his career, the most prominent are India’s second highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan (1987), the Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Centenary Award of Indian’s Science Congress (1995), the Euro Money Award for Finance Minister of the year (1993), the Adam Smith Prize of the University of Cambridge (1956).

Dr. Manmohan Singh served as India’s Finance Minister between 1991 and 1996. His role in ushering in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms is well recognized. Dr. Singh became the Prime Minister of India on 22nd May, 2004 and served as Prime Minister till May, 2009. He became Prime Minister for the second term from May 2009 to 2014.

Dr. Manmohan Singh has left his imprint on our national life. In his passing away, the Nation has lost an eminent statesman, renowned economist and a distinguished leader. ”⁠The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and entire nation to the bereaved family,’’ the resolution added.