Under Yogiji’s leadership, UP’s double-engine government remains committed to health welfare: Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that in the battle against encephalitis, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accomplished what he could not during his tenure as Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister due to the lack of effective remedies at the time.

After inaugurating the ‘Atal Health Fair’ with CM Yogi, the Defence Minister recalled witnessing parents carrying the bodies of children outside a hospital during his student years at Gorakhpur University.

He remarked: “When the BJP’s double-engine government was formed in 2017, the government led by CM Yogi worked tirelessly to eliminate encephalitis, with Yogiji personally overseeing the efforts. Today, the number of children dying from encephalitis in Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Bihar has become negligible.”

Rajnath Singh also shared fond memories of Atalji, reflecting on his leadership and contributions. He recalled a significant moment from the tenure of Prime Minister Narasimha Rao when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. During that time, India had to present its position at a United Nations forum in Geneva, and Rao entrusted the task to Atalji, believing that only he could carry out the responsibility effectively.

Rajnath Singh highlighted Atalji’s unique personality, emphasising that leaders like him engaged in politics not for personal gain or to enhance their stature, but to build the nation and society.

The Defence Minister highlighted that Atalji started many health schemes during his tenure as Prime Minister, and Prime Minister Modi is carrying forward his legacy. He noted that more than 40 crore people across the country are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which now offers free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh for individuals above the age of 70.

Additionally, medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendras are available at 50 to 80 per cent lower prices, and efforts should be made to make people aware of these centres.

Rajnath Singh also mentioned that since the current government came to power, 22 AIIMS have been approved under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, with more than 12 completed and construction underway at four more locations.

Furthermore, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 in 2014 to 780 today, and MBBS seats have risen from 50,000 to 1.20 lakh.

The Defence Minister emphasised that in UP, the double-engine BJP government under the leadership of CM Yogi is committed to health welfare.

He praised Yogiji for launching the fast ambulance service in the state, noting the efforts made to improve quick treatment and health infrastructure.

The Yogi government has set a new record in increasing the number of medical colleges and seats. Since 2017, with the support of the central government, the state has initiated the construction of 27 medical colleges in different phases.

Of these, 14 medical colleges are already functional, while work is ongoing at 13 others, which will soon be accessible to the public. All of this aligns with the vision of the government led by Yogi Ji, and shortly, every district in Uttar Pradesh will have its medical college.

The Defence Minister stated that under Yogi Ji’s leadership, the health of many people in Uttar Pradesh has significantly improved.

The Defence Minister stated that CM Yogi has brought special recognition to Uttar Pradesh by positioning it as a leading state. While the CM credited him for the development of Lucknow, Rajnath emphasised that this credit should not be solely his. He acknowledged that the development work was made possible through the cooperation of Yogi Adityanath’s government, without which it would not have been achievable.

The Defence Minister said the nation would celebrate Atalji’s birth centenary year on Wednesday. Indians living in many countries worldwide are also celebrating Atalji’s birth centenary, he added.

“Atalji’s work and personality have influenced both the country and the world, with the people of Lucknow being particularly familiar with him,” he said.

The Defence Minister also discussed the WHO’s health concept. He said with the changing world, there is a change in food habits and lifestyle. He highlighted that instead of waking up early, many people are staying up until morning. He highlighted that both the central and state governments are taking effective steps to address these challenges, with India’s efforts in the health sector gaining recognition from other countries.