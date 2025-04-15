UP CM slams Mamata over law and order

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of encouraging communal unrest under the guise of secularism. “She has given rioters a free license in the name of secularism,” he stated.

Speaking in Hardoi during the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of 729 development projects worth Rs 650 crore, Yogi compared the current law and order situation in Bengal to pre-2017 Uttar Pradesh. He emphasized that only strict action—symbolized by the ‘lathi’—can control rioters.

“Before 2017, UP was plagued by frequent riots. We restored law and order because rioters only understand one language — the language of ‘lathi’. Mere words won’t stop them,” he said.

He alleged that a similar state of unrest is unfolding in West Bengal, where the administration remains silent.

“Bengal is burning, and the Chief Minister calls rioters messengers of peace. Such elements cannot be controlled with words. In the name of secularism, she has given them a free license to create chaos. Murshidabad has been burning for a week, yet the state government remains mute,” Yogi added.

He lauded the judiciary for stepping in and deploying central forces to protect minority Hindu communities in Bengal. “We are thankful to the Honourable Court for intervening and ensuring the safety of innocent citizens,” he noted.

Yogi also criticized the silence of opposition parties, saying, “The Congress, Samajwadi Party, and TMC have all remained silent. Instead of condemning the violence, they offer veiled support. Anyone glorifying what happened in Bangladesh should simply go there. Why be a burden on India’s soil?”

During the event, the Chief Minister paid floral tribute to 1857 freedom fighter Raja Narpati Singh Raikwar on Vijay Diwas.

He praised the legendary hero’s contributions to India’s first war of independence and highlighted the importance of the historical site. He acknowledged former CM and current Union Minister Rajnath Singh for developing the memorial, calling it a “pilgrimage site of modern India.”

The CM said Hardoi is being transformed to reflect the vision of a modern and developed India. He spoke of India’s rapid economic growth, saying, “In the last ten years, India has made remarkable progress and is now the world’s fifth-largest economy. In the coming years, we will become the third-largest, behind only the US and China.”

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the Waqf Amendment Act, saying it will prevent the illegal occupation of land meant for the poor and help build public infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, and houses. “Now, no one will be allowed to grab land and indulge in hooliganism,” he said.

CM Yogi cautioned citizens against those spreading misinformation and urged them to trust the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar.

He pointed out the government’s welfare initiatives, stating that more than 10 crore people in Uttar Pradesh are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat health card scheme.

He concluded by reiterating India’s goal of becoming the world’s leading power by 2047, in line with PM Modi’s vision of a Developed India.

He paid homage to freedom fighters like Ram Prasad Bismil, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Roshan Singh, and Ashfaqullah Khan, who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s future.