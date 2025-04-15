UP leads in Atal Pension Yojana enrollments, surpasses target

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the frontrunner in the country in the implementation of the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a scheme launched by the Central government in 2015 to provide old-age pension to workers in the unorganised sector.

The state has surpassed its enrollment target for the financial year 2024-25, achieving 104.22 per cent of its set goal.

Advertisement

According to the annual report released by the scheme’s nodal agency, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), more than 15.32 lakh (15,32,989) people were enrolled under APY in Uttar Pradesh till December 2024 against the target of 14.70 lakh (14,70,880). The state currently has over 1.18 crore active APY subscribers, marking a significant contribution to the national tally of 7 crore enrollments.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh’s consistent performance has earned it national recognition. Its contribution to over 56 lakh enrollments nationwide during this fiscal has been substantial and impactful. For exceeding the target in the 2023-24 fiscal year, the state was conferred the prestigious ‘Award of Ultimatum Leader’ by PFRDA – an acknowledgment of UP’s efficiency and commitment to expanding the reach of the pension scheme.

The success is attributed to the state government’s proactive outreach.