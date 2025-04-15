‘I’m not afraid of Karni Sena,’ asserts Akhilesh Yadav

Asserting that he is not afraid of Karni Sena protests, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav announced his decision to visit Agra on April 19.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said law and order in UP is zero. “Industrialists are scared and no one can question the government. One trillion dollar economy is just a dream,” he added.

Advertisement

In a veiled attack on BJP leaders, Akhilesh Yadav said those who are coward have kept NSG while he has no regrets that NSG security has been withdrawn from me.

Advertisement

Talking about Karni Sena and SP MP’s statement on Raja Rana Sanga, Akhilesh Yadav said, “We are not against the maharajas. The king has no caste. I will go to Agra and am not afraid of anyone.”

Karni Sena has launched a protest against the SP for the statement by its MP Ramji Lal Suman on Raja Rana Sanga.

Attacking the chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his statement that ‘lathi is the only language for rioters’, the SP president said, “Now, people are ready to give them farewell but they are trying to instill fear among the people. But I will ask my workers not to write anything on social media.”