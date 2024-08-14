Under PM’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign entire country is becoming tricolor: HM Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hoisted the Tiranga atop his residence in the national capital, under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

In his post on X, the Union Home Minister said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #HarGharTiranga campaign the entire country is becoming tricolor.”

“Today, by hoisting the Tiranga at my residence in New Delhi, I remembered the heroes who sacrificed everything for the freedom of the country. The Tiranga will continue to billow forever as a symbol of unity, loyalty and pride of crores of countrymen,” Shah further said in his post.

Advertisement

The Union Home Minister also shared his selfie with the Tiranga and appealed everyone to continue participating in this sacred festival of our democracy, hoist the Tiranga at their homes, and upload selfies on harghartiranga.com.

Earlier on August 3, Shah had appealed to the countrymen to hoist the tricolor at their homes from August 9 to 15 under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and upload their selfies on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website.

During the 112th episode of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast over All India Radio on July 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon all Indians to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ to celebrate Independence Day.

Modi highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media.

Encouraging participation, the prime minister urged citizens to upload selfies with the Tricolour on ‘harghartiranga.com’.