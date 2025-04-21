Biker assaults IAF officer couple in Bengaluru

In an incident of road rage, an unidentified biker allegedly assaulted an Indian Air Force officer and his wife, also an IAF officer, while they were on their way to the Bengaluru airport early Monday morning.

Wing Commander Aditya Bose and his wife Squadron leader Madhumita, suddenly found a bike overtaking their vehicle and stopping in front, and the biker started hurling abuses and attacked the duo physically.

Since the incident was captured on the dash camera, that helped the police nab the assailant.

He has been arrested now, police said, and further investigations were on.

In the attack, the IAF officer suffered injury made by a sharp weapon (keys in a keychain with which he was assaulted), and there was blood on his face and neck.

The Air Force couple, working with DRDO, had the sticker of the organisation on their car, which infuriated the assaulter, who is said to have been shouting that the defence organisation was making its people ride roughshod over common people.

The IAF officer made a video after the attack in which he said, “A bike came from behind and stopped our car… the guy started abusing me in Kannada. When they saw the DRDO sticker on my car and said ‘You DRDO people’, and they abused my wife and I couldn’t bear it. The moment I got out of my car, the biker hit me with a key on my forehead, and there was blood.”

“I stood there, shouting, ‘This is how you defend people whom we defend you, treating someone like this from the army, air force and navy’. Surprisingly, more people came and started abusing us. The man picked a stone and tried to hit my car, and it hit my head… this is my condition,” the officer said.

“Thankfully, my wife was there to take me out and we went to the police station to file a complaint, but there was no response from there,” he added. “This is what Karnataka has become, seeing the truth, the reality…I couldn’t believe it. God help us. God gives me the power not to retaliate. Tomorrow, if law and order don’t help us, I will retaliate,” the officer said while recording the video in a car.

On Monday, the assailant was traced through the registration number plate of the two-wheeler caught on the dash cam. He is being questioned and it is being probed if other people were also involved, police said.