Jharkhand’s Seraikella DC Ravi Shankar Shukla receives PM’s Award for Public Administration Excellence

In a proud moment for Jharkhand, Seraikela-Kharsawan Deputy Commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla was awarded the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2024. The award was presented on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a special ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on the occasion of Civil Services Day.

Shukla was recognised for his exemplary leadership in implementing the Aspirational Block Programme, particularly for the remarkable turnaround in Gamharia block, once counted among the state’s most underdeveloped regions.

Under his stewardship, Gamharia witnessed visible, measurable progress across key sectors like health, education, agriculture, water management, sanitation, and skill development. His team’s focused planning, effective convergence of government schemes, and strong collaboration with the local community helped deliver real change on the ground.

From functional health and wellness centres and improved immunisation to the decline in malnutrition and the digital uplift of schools, the transformation has been wide-ranging. The introduction of organic farming and the formation of farmer-producer groups boosted agricultural outcomes, while access to clean drinking water and better sanitation facilities further improved quality of life. Importantly, skill training initiatives opened new job opportunities, especially for tribal youth in the region.

Ravi Shankar Shukla, while accepting the honour, dedicated the award to his team, local panchayats, frontline workers, and the people of Gamharia. “This recognition is a collective achievement. It shows what’s possible when administration and citizens come together with shared purpose,” he said.

The Aspirational Block Programme, an offshoot of the Government of India’s larger Aspirational Districts Programme, focuses on uplifting the most backward blocks through real-time monitoring, data-driven interventions, and citizen-focused planning. Gamharia’s success stands as a testament to the power of grassroots governance and community engagement.

Civil Services Day is celebrated every year to acknowledge the tireless efforts of India’s civil servants and to encourage a culture of innovation and accountability in public service. The Prime Minister’s Award is among the highest honours for officers in the civil services, aimed at recognising those who bring change where it’s needed most — on the ground, at the last mile.