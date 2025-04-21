On World Liver Day, Nadda appeals to people to reduce oil usage in cooking

On World Liver Day 2025 today, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the nation to reduce oil usage in cooking by at least ten per cent and spread awareness about fighting obesity.

”This small yet powerful step can go a long way in ensuring better liver health and in reducing the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country,” he said and called upon the people to take a pledge to “take care of liver health, get it checked regularly, and adopt a healthy lifestyle.”

The minister led the “Liver Health Pledge Ceremony” at the health camp organised by the Union Health & Family Welfare Ministry at Nirman Bhawan. This year’s World Liver Day theme, “Food is Medicine,” emphasises the critical connection between nutrition and liver health.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Mr Nadda said, “As we all know, the liver is one of the most vital organs of our body that performs essential functions like digestion, detoxification, and energy storage. If the liver is not healthy, the entire body suffers.”

Underlining the importance of Liver health, he said, “Fatty liver not only impacts liver function but also significantly increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer.”

He also added that fatty liver is preventable and, to a great extent, reversible through the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and healthy food habits.

At the camp, all participants pledged to make informed food choices, lead healthier lifestyles, reduce edible oil intake by at least ten per cent and spread awareness about fighting obesity in response to the call given by PM Modi.

The Ministry, in collaboration with FSSAI and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), hosted a comprehensive Liver Health Camp for officials and staff of the Ministry.