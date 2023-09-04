Uma Bharti won’t go in BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, says, BJP leaders would be “nervous” to see her

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti declared today that she would not participate in the yatra even if she received an invitation, contradicting her previous statement that she was disappointed that she had not been invited to her party’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

After claiming that BJP leaders would be “nervous” if she attended the yatra because all eyes would be on her, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh created a stir within the party yesterday.

The 64-year-old stated, “Perhaps they (the BJP leaders) are anxious that if I’m there, then full public attention will be on me.

Today, the senior leader began her social media rant against the state BJP leadership.

“It’s true that at first, I didn’t get an invitation to the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. However, whether or not I accept an invitation does not alter my significance in any way. I won’t go if I’m invited right now. On September 25th, I won’t be at either the opening or closing ceremonies,” she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP, launched the yatra in the election-bound state on Sunday. The state’s Vindhya region, where the BJP won 24 of the 30 seats in the 2018 assembly elections, will be traversed by the yatra.

Ms. Bharti led the BJP to a resounding win in Madhya Pradesh in 2003, ending the 10-year control of Digvijaya Singh’s Congress party. She was, however, dismissed from the BJP in 2005 due to disobedience, and she wasn’t reinstated until 2011.

Despite her criticism of the state BJP branch, the fiery politician vowed to stick by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and support the party whenever necessary.

Ms. Bharti continued to criticise political figures by highlighting the distinction between public and private hospitals. Additionally, she condemned the “5-star hotel” mentality that is common among politicians.

“Leaders, MLAs, MPs, ministers, chief ministers, and all officers should receive medical care in government clinics, and our kids should attend public schools.” Then these systems can be enhanced.

“I have always considered the wasteful expenditure of weddings and the stay of our leaders in 5-star hotels to be wrong. Prime Minister Modi also strongly dislikes this lifestyle. I will continue to say this in the future as well. We cannot ignore the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi ji, Deendayal Upadhyay ji, and PM Modi ji,” she wrote.

Elections for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly are expected to take place later this year. On September 25, the birth anniversary of prominent BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, PM Modi is anticipated to address BJP members in Bhopal.