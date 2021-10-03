Follow Us:
UIDAI opens 55 new Aadhaar Seva Kendras

These are in addition to about 52,000 Aadhaar enrolment centers run by Banks, Post Offices and State Governments, said a senior officer of the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

SNS | New Delhi | October 3, 2021 3:00 am

People stand in a queue outside an Aadhaar service centre to get their Aadhaar cards. (ANI Photo)

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened 55 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) as part of its plan to open 166 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolment & Update Centres in 122 cities across the country.

These ASKs function seven days a week and have so far catered to over 70 Lakh residents including Divyang persons. “These centers have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day for Model-A ASKs, upto 500 enrolments and update requests per day for Model B ASKs and upto 250 enrolments and update requests per day for Model C ASKs,” the Ministry said.

The ASKs are operational from 9 am to 530 pm and close only on public holidays. While Aadhaar Enrolment is free, a nominal charge of Rs. 50 is payable for Demographic Updates and Rs.100/- for Biometric Updates with or without Demographic updates, the Ministry said. One can take online appointments from these Aadhaar Seva Kendra and take all Aadhar related services in a hassle-free manner.

