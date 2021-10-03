UIDAI opens 55 new Aadhaar Seva Kendras

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened 55 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) as part of its plan to open 166 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolment & Update Centres in 122 cities across the country.

These are in addition to about 52,000 Aadhaar enrolment centers run by Banks, Post Offices and State Governments, said a senior officer of the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

These ASKs function seven days a week and have so far catered to over 70 Lakh residents including Divyang persons. “These centers have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day for Model-A ASKs, upto 500 enrolments and update requests per day for Model B ASKs and upto 250 enrolments and update requests per day for Model C ASKs,” the Ministry said.

The ASKs are operational from 9 am to 530 pm and close only on public holidays. While Aadhaar Enrolment is free, a nominal charge of Rs. 50 is payable for Demographic Updates and Rs.100/- for Biometric Updates with or without Demographic updates, the Ministry said. One can take online appointments from these Aadhaar Seva Kendra and take all Aadhar related services in a hassle-free manner.