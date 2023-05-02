Keeping user benefits in mind, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed people to verify their mobile numbers and email IDs seeded with their Aadhaar.

An official press note today said; ”It had come to the notice of the UIDAI that in some instances, residents were not aware/sure about which of their mobile numbers is seeded to their Aadhaar. Hence residents were worried that Aadhaar OTP might be going to some other mobile number. Now, with this facility, the residents can check these quite easily.”

The facility can be availed under the ‘Verify email/mobile Number’ feature on the official website (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/) or through mAadhaar App. It has been developed for the residents to verify that their own email/mobile number is seeded with their respective Aadhaar.

This feature gives confirmation to a resident that the email/mobile number under his/her knowledge is only seeded to the respective Aadhaar. It also notifies the resident in case a particular mobile number is not linked, and informs him/her to take necessary steps to update the mobile number, if desired.

In case the mobile number is already verified, residents will see a message like, ‘the mobile number you have entered is already verified with our records’, displayed on their screen.

In case a resident does not remember the mobile number he/she has given during enrolment, he/she can check the last three digits of the mobile on Verify Aadhaar feature on the Myaadhaar portal or mAadhaar App.

If a resident wants to link their email/mobile number with the Aadhaar or wants to update his/her email/mobile number, he/she may visit the nearest Aadhaar centre.