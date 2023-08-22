Neelkanth Mishra appointed part-time Chairperson of UIDAI

The Centre has appointed Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist, Axis Bank and Head of Global Research, Axis Capital as part-time Chairperson of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The government has also appointed Mausam, Associate Professor, Computer Science Department, IIT Delhi and Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited as part-time Members of the Unique Identification Authority of India.

“The Chairperson and the Members appointed shall hold office for a term of three years or up to the age of sixty-five years whichever is earlier, from the date on which they assume office,” a notification of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said.

Advertisement

Prior to his tenure at Axis Bank, Mishra’s career spanned two decades at Zurich-based Credit Suisse.

During this period, he held various roles including co-head of APAC Strategy, India Equity Strategy Head and Head of Research, in India. Mishra is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur.

J. Satyanarayana served as the part-time chairperson of UIDAI, with his tenure spanning from July 12, 2016, to April 15, 2019.