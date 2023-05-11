UIDAI scaling up capacity building of Aadhaar operators

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has embarked on a nationwide capacity-building drive to augment the efficiency of thousands of Aadhaar operators across the country.

The exercise is expected to strengthen the ecosystem further by making the operators aware of the latest changes in policies/procedures in the Aadhaar ecosystem and cut down errors at the operator level during enrolment, updates and authentication processes. Most importantly, it will further improve the experience of residents.

As part of the initiative, the UIDAI has already conducted nearly two dozen training sessions in several States and Union Territories including in North-Eastern States in the past few months. As operators work at the ground level and are responsible for enrolment, updates and authentications, it is imperative that they possess a sound understanding of processes, guidelines and policies.

The training sessions already conducted have equipped nearly 3,500 operators and master trainers with the latest knowledge, and mechanisms of enrolment, update and authentication processes. They can initiate the process of knowledge dissemination and spread the acquired information further as well.

Besides, over 100 more such full-day training sessions will be conducted by the UIDAI during the current year across all the States and Union Territories.

Robust knowledge of the Aadhaar ecosystem and behavioral change by these partners will help in giving a more empathetic and improved experience to residents at enrolment/update centres across the country.